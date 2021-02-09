Report on whereabouts of man, HC tells police

He has been missing since R-Day tractor rally; SHO refused to file complaint: plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city police to submit a status report on the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man, who has been missing since he participated in the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup J. Bhambhani gave the direction while hearing a habeas corpus plea by the cousin brother of the missing person.

Baljeet from Jind in Haryana, said his cousin brother Bajinder had joined the tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws.

However, Mr. Bajinder never returned after the rally and since then his whereabouts are unknown, Mr. Baljeet said in his plea.

Advocate Soayib Qureshi, representing Mr. Baljeet, said when his client along with other relatives went to a police station in Nangloi for registering a missing complaint, “to their complete shock” the station house officer refused to register any missing complaint.

The SHO gave “false assurance that they will let him know in case any information regarding his brother is received,” the plea added.

“In fact, no efforts have been made by the Respondent No.3 [SHO] in finding the brother of the petitioner and he remains missing till date, despite a period of more than 10 days being elapsed,” the petition said.

The petition stated that the “inaction and negligent attitude of the Respondent No.3 have led to the apprehension that his brother has been illegally detained by the Respondent No.3 and therefore, they are deliberately resisting from writing any official complaint or FIR and providing any information to the petitioner in this regard”.

The High Court will hear the case on Tuesday.