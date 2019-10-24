Report on illegal e-waste processing units sought

Following reports of over 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units allegedly operating in and around the national capital, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) along with other authorities to furnish an action taken report.

Directing authorities to submit the report within one month, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Let the DPCC in coordination with the District Magistrates of east and north-east Delhi...furnish a factual and action taken report.”

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) was directed to furnish a similar report along with the District Magistrate Ghaziabad, pertaining to the alleged operation of such units in Ghaziabad.

“Nodal agencies will be DPCC and UPPCB for the respective areas for compliance,” the Bench said.

The directions came following reports of illegal e-waste processing units allegedly operating in various areas across the city, based on a study undertaken by Toxic Link.

“The hotspots are located in the north-eastern and eastern parts of Delhi, including Seelampur [Shahadra], Mustafabad [North East Delhi], Behta Hazipur and Lone [Ghaziabad]. Waste is sold to the said units by dismantlers and recyclers,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations made in the report.