Report: mHealth may save $1 billion a year

Mobile delivery of healthcare has the potential to save the country $0.8-1 billion annually, according to a new report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Pricewaterhouse Coopers here on Wednesday.

The report titled “How mHealth can revolutionise the Indian healthcare industry,” states that access to even basic healthcare is a challenge because the supporting infrastructure and resources are inadequate.

Chairman of CII Healthcare Council Dr. Naresh Trehan said: “India needs newer and innovative ways to provide care and compensate for the shortage of healthcare workforce and infrastructure. A reduction of 15-20% is possible through mHealth and remote monitoring thus resulting in savings of $ 0.8-1 billion.”

Dr. Rana Mehta, partner and leader Healthcare, PwC India, said: “... mHealth, if adopted in India, has the potential to play a critical role in improving healthcare. We can expect an additional 12-14% (79-105 million) of the population to gain access to healthcare.”