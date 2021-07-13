‘Reply to plea seeking to declare TVC members as frontline COVID warriors’

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government to respond to a petition seeking to declare town vending committee (TVC) members as frontline COVID-19 warrior.

Justice Rekha Palli gave the direction on the petition filed by the son of a TVC member who succumbed to the virus in May this year. The court also sought response from North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Advocate Kawalpreet Kaur, representing the son, said the petitioner’s father was performing essential services and visiting various sites even during the peak of the second wave of the ongoing pandemic. The son has sought ₹25 lakh as compensation for his father’s death.

“As an elected member, the father conducted surveys within the area of its jurisdiction, identified street vendors in the area, ensured their accommodation and issued certificate of vending to an eligible street vendor.” the son said in the petition.

The plea said such members of the town vending committees should be declared as frontline COVID-19 warriors as they physically conduct surveys of the street vendors and interact with them, which tremendously increases the risk of the virus daily.