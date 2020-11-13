Reply to plea on regulation of online pathological labs: HC

Plea says govt. has failed to regulate online pathological lab

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea for initiating contempt proceedings against its top officials for alleged non-compliance of an order directing regulation of online pathological labs.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the Delhi government’s counsel to take instructions and listed the case for further hearing on January 29 next year.

Petitioner Rohit Jain sought contempt action against Delhi Chief Secretary, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director General of Health Service and the ICMR for allegedly failing to comply with the High Court’s August 6 order.

The plea stated that the government has failed to take action against illegal online health service aggregators operating in Delhi and to regulate online pathological labs. It said the online aggregators like ‘healthian’ and ‘1 mg’ are operating illegally in Delhi and playing with the lives of the common people and must be banned.

It said the High Court had directed the authorities concerned to initiate action in accordance with law against any illegal online health service aggregators operating in Delhi in violation of the applicable law, including the Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulations) Act, 2010.

The plea said that several illegal online aggregators are advertising freely by offering attractive packages for body check-ups, including COVID-19 test through SMS or various online modes.