Reply to plea on quashing independent reports: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from the government on a plea to quash various independent reports on the north-east Delhi riots, including the report of the fact-finding committee formed by the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC).

The petition by advocate Dharmesh Sharma, a victim of the north-east Delhi riots, has sought to declare reports by any statutory authorities or private organisations or any extra-judicial private tribunal without any authority of law as void.

The plea said such reports ought not be relied upon by any judicial forum, including the courts where matters in respect of north-east Delhi riot cases are pending.

Apart from the DMC’s fact-finding committee report, the petition filed through advocate Ashish Dixit, has challenged the report by Human Rights Watch ‘Shoot the Traitors – Discrimination against Muslims under India’s New Citizenship Policy’; report by Citizens and Lawyers Initiative titled ‘Delhi Riots of February 2020- Causes, Fallout and Aftermath’; and a report by Amnesty International India.