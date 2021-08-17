Reply to plea on NDMC quorum: HC

New Delhi

17 August 2021 00:27 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a petition seeking to appoint four members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) so that the minimum requirement of 13 members is complete for its efficacious functioning.

Justice Rekha Palli also issued notices to New Delhi Municipal Council and listed the case for further hearing on January 12 next year. The petition filed by Ganga Ram and Pawan Thapliyal said they were aggrieved due to failure on part of NDMC in discharging its obligatory and discretionary functions in terms of the provisions of the NDMC Act.

Advocate Amit Sahni, representing the petitioners, said even though the Act clearly mandates the Council should consist of 13 members, the NDMC is functioning with nine members only as the Central government has not nominated four members.

Advertising

Advertising