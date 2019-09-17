Reply to plea on environmental labs, NGT tells Central Pollution Control Board

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board to respond to a plea which alleged that inadequate monitoring of environmental laboratories were affecting the quality of reports assessed.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has directed the CPCB to furnish its response within one month before passing further orders.

“Before we consider this grievance, it will be appropriate that a factual report is furnished in the matter by the CPCB,” the green panel said.

‘Public health affected’

The directions came when the NGT was hearing a plea moved by Social Action for Forest and Environment, an NGO, which alleged that poor monitoring of environmental pollution by recognised private laboratories and poor quality of the data produced were affecting public health.

Data generated in the country lacks authenticity and are often fudged and manipulated to suit requirements, the plea contended.

While moving the green panel, the plea sought an increase in the transparency and efficiency in the environment monitoring sector. The plea added that improved efficiency can be achieved through stringent monitoring and regulation of cost as per guidelines laid down by the apex pollution monitoring body.