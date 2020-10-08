‘Reply to plea challenging classification of law offices’

Delhi High Court issues order to municipal corporations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the three municipal corporations of the national capital on a petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) challenging classification of law offices as “commercial activity” for the purposes of calculation of property tax under the Delhi Municipal Act.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation for their stand on the petition.

The DHCBA’s petition stated, “A professional activity like an advocate is not a business and cannot be deemed as a commercial activity and as such, the non-residential rates would not apply in the case of an advocate using premises for an office”.

It explained that the municipal corporation of Delhi attributes a use factor to a building depending upon its purpose. The use factor varies from, 1 (for residential purpose and public purpose) to 10 for star hotels (3 stars and above).

The use factor for industry, entertainment, recreation and clubs has been specified as 3 and that of utilities and business as 2 and 4 respectively.

The Bar Council of Delhi had sent a representation on July 21, 2020 to the civic corporations for reduction of use factor 4 to 1 for levy of property tax in respect of offices of advocates in Delhi.

“The respondents [civic corporations] being the assessing authority has conveniently ignored the law laid down by the apex court regarding profession of advocates which by no stretch of imagination comes in the category of commercial enterprise, industrial, mercantile, shop or business venture,” the petition stated.

“A lawyer does not render services, conduct business or commercial activities. It is submitted that a lawyer is only an instrument to bring home justice for a litigant,” the plea said.