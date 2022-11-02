Reply to Gopal Ansal’s plea in evidence tampering case, Delhi HC to police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 02, 2022 01:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city police to respond to a petition by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal who has challenged the court’s order convicting him for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued the direction on Ansal’s plea and posted the matter for further hearing on December 13.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental inquiry was initiated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire tragedy, which broke out at the cinema during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claimed 59 lives. The Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term by the Supreme Court in August 2015.

Jail term

A local court had on November 8, 2021, awarded seven-year jail term to the real estate barons. However, a Sessions court on July 19, 2022, modified the local court’s order on sentence and ordered the release of Sushil and Gopal Ansal, former court staff Dinesh Chandra Sharma and Ansal’s then employee Batra against their already undergone jail term since November 8, 2021.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Sessions court had imposed a fine of ₹3 crore on Sushil and Gopal Ansal each and ₹30,000 on Batra and ₹60,000 on Sharma.

Gopal Ansal, in his revision petition before the High Court, argued that the findings arrived at by the Magisterial court and later by the Sessions court are “totally perverse” and against the settled proposition of law and criminal jurisprudence.

“The conclusion drawn by the appellate court (Sessions court) are totally misconstrued based on misinterpretation of law and facts,” his plea said.

Last month, Sushil Ansal had moved the High Court challenging his conviction in the evidence tampering case.

Meanwhile, the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) has filed a petition in the high court seeking enhancement of the punishment awarded to the convicts in the evidence tampering case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app