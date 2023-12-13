Reply to AAP’s plea seeking land for offices: Delhi HC to Centre

December 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Central government’s response on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking allotment of land in the national capital for the construction of its offices after having been recognised as a national party.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Land and Development Officer, asking them to respond to the petition, and listed the next hearing on March 23, 2024.

In its plea, AAP said that despite clear entitlement and the passage of almost six months since its recognition as a national party, it has been denied land for the construction of its offices.

The party also sought quashing of the letters by the Ministry on June 26 and September 15, which rejected AAP’s request for space on the grounds that no vacant land was available at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg or other centrally located areas of Delhi for allotment.

AAP submitted that in view of the Ministry’s policies, the party is entitled to a total area of 1,000 square metres for offices for its national and Delhi units.

‘Ministry policy’

“The memorandum [of the Ministry] dated July 13, 2006, clearly prescribes allotment of land up to 500 square metres to all national parties having up to 15 Members of Parliament in both Houses,” AAP’s petition said.

“Further, it also provides for an additional allocation of land up to 500 square metres for Delhi State units where the national party has representation in the Delhi State legislature.

“The refusal to allot land has placed the party at a great disadvantage in comparison to other national parties and, thus, violates the very ethos of a democratic parliamentary system, preventing the party from functioning properly in the absence of proper office premises,” it added.

