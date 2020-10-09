‘Reply on plea on closure of pending challans of vehicle’

New Delhi

09 October 2020 00:52 IST

Delhi High Court seeks response from Centre and State government

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and city government on a petition challenging the rules which require closure of all pending challans involving a vehicle, for availing service, like fitness certificate, connected with it.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the police and sought their stand on the plea by a taxi owner whose application for renewal of fitness certificate of his vehicle was not considered as there were several pending challans connected with the four-wheeler.

Dharmendra Kumar, in his plea, has sought quashing of the provisions under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in 2018, which mandate closure of all pending challans to be eligible to avail services like no-objection or fitness certificates.

Advertising

Advertising

He also contended that the SOP provisions “infer that no work will be done even if a challan is under contest, throwing the principle of presumption of innocence out of the window”.

“The respondents [Ministry, Delhi government and police], thus, are violating the constitutional rights of the petitioner by denying him the right to contest challans and instead, forcing him to compound them by paying the amounts demanded without demur,” the petition said.

It has also contended that challans alleged to be pending against the petitioner’s vehicle are offences for which the driver, and not the four-wheeler, are responsible.