Replicate electoral machinery for vaccination drive: Kejriwal

‘Locals happy with Delhi govt. initiative’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire population of India could be vaccinated within two to three months if the country’s electoral structure was utilised to reach out to residents for the purpose, just like the Delhi government was doing through the ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’ programme.

The Chief Minister made the observation during his visit to a vaccination centre at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on Lancer Road which is part of the Delhi government initiative which, he said, had received a “thunderous response”.

“We were observing that not many people were turning up to the vaccination centres across Delhi. We thought that we had to invite people from their homes and spread awareness. So, this is a new initiative that you get vaccinated where you vote. In every Vidhan Sabha, the electoral machinery is very elaborate,” he said.

“Just the way, booth-level officers go to houses to give election chits before the polls and inform people about the date and other details of the election, BLOs are going to the house of each and every person and giving slots for vaccination,” he said. Mr. Kejriwal said that a few beneficiaries who had come to the centre for vaccination, under the programme, told him that they were “very happy” with the arrangement.

The BLOs, while visiting homes of residents, were also removing any apprehensions that they may have regarding the vaccination. If, despite this, beneficiaries did not turn up, the BLOs would visit them once more to counsel them again.

45+ age group

Under the initiative, he said, the Delhi government aimed to ensure that all residents above 45 years were vaccinated within four weeks and, if the Delhi government had adequate doses for the 18-44 age group, residents in this category too could be vaccinated the same way.

“We have an extraordinary administrative structure and electoral framework, if we are to use that then we can vaccinate the entire country in 2-3 months,” he said.

“It is a very good thing that starting June 21, the Central government is going to provide us with the vaccines. So, if we get the vaccines, then we will start vaccinating everyone under this scheme,” he said.