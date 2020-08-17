Reorganisation of Delhi BJP unit now in final stages

The reorganisation of the BJP’s State unit is in its final stages and new teams are expected to be announced this week, said party insiders.
Party sources said senior party leadership had held discussions with the RSS over the exercise last week, with another scheduled this week.
The national unit has appointed general secretary Arun Singh and Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar as observers for the organisational restructuring of the unit. Several rounds of meetings and consultations have taken place with final touches and the final nod of RSS for individuals for various posts scheduled over the coming days, said sources.
According to party sources, claims of being “connected to the ground” made by potential candidates for various party posts in the Delhi unit are being verified and recommended candidates are not being entertained. The maximum age of block presidents, sources said, has been fixed at 45 years.
The appointment of block presidents will be followed by appointment of district presidents and, later, by the appointment of office-bearers.
