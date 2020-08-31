Reopening of metro a huge relief: Gahlot

‘Those violating rules will be fined’

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said the Delhi government welcomes the Centre’s guidelines to resume metro services from September 7.

He said the government would ensure that all the guidelines are followed and added that it would reduce the number of commuters, who have been relying on bus services.

“I am glad that after a long wait, the people of Delhi will be able to travel by metro once again. It is a huge relief. We will ensure that social distancing is maintained and thermal screening of passengers is done,” Mr. Gahlot said.

He added that tokens will not be issued and commuters can only use a smart card and other digital methods of payment.

The government stated that metro staff and additional Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed to ensure that stations do not get crowded. “Sanitisers will be available at every station and wearing a mask will be mandatory. If any passenger violates the rules, he or she will be issued a challan,” it stated.

Air conditioners in coaches will also be operated as per new guidelines.

“A list of stations — where travel services are being restored — will soon be made public,” it said.

Mr. Gahlot added that not all metro stations would remain open.

The DMRC on Saturday said under guidelines issued by the Home Ministry under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro would resume services from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

“Once metro resumes, the DMRC will strive to facilitate all necessary measures and precautions in its premises to provide a safe travelling experience to its commuters in the wake of ongoing pandemic,” said Anuj Daya, executive director of the DMRC.

It added that further details on functioning and usage of the metro by the public will be shared once the detailed SoP is issued by the Centre.