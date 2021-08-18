Reopen DU campuses, demands AISA

It also seeks facilities to get students vaccinated on campus

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday launched a campaign demanding the reopening of Delhi University campuses.

The students’ body said the university should arrange for facilities to get students vaccinated on campus.

Stating that imposition of digital learning was exclusionary for all marginalised sections of society, the AISA also submitted memorandums to several colleges like Satyawati College, Shivaji College, Ram Lal Anand College and others.

“AISA demands that the DU administration comes up with a structured guideline for reopening of campuses. It must include programmes to vaccinate all students on campus within 10 days of reopening and also ensuring medical assistance in cases of COVID-19,” the students’ body said.

The AISA also demanded that colleges must ensure accommodation to all outstation students, including spaces in vacant hostels and rent control measures. “All fees collected in the past three semesters must be refunded...,” the statement added.