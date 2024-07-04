Rented bikes and feeder buses to serve as last mile connectivity transport for Delhi-Meerut RRTS commuters

Commuters travelling by the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will now be able to avail rented bikes, bicycles and feeder buses from the stations for a smooth last mile connectivity.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has collaborated with multiple State and private last mile connectivity providers for the initiative. Speaking to The Hindu, a senior NCRTC official said that the passengers will be able to rent two-wheelers and bicycles around the stations to complete short-term tasks.

“Passengers will be able to avail this facility by paying on an hourly basis and after the work is over, they can park their vehicle or bicycle back at the vehicle or cycle point built in the stations and travel further by Namo Bharat trains,” the NCRTC official said.

The body also collaborated with Rapido, thereby allowing commuters travelling by the Namo Bharat trains from all 25 stations between Delhi and Meerut to access a 10% discount on their trips.

However, the senior official said that at present the discount is only available at the Ghaziabad and the Sahibabad RRTS station.

Although the deadline for the completion of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS has been set at 2025, the 34 km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North is already operational.

“Electric buses of the Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited have been made available to all the operational stations for last mile connectivity,” he added.

