Delhi

Remove illegal constructions from green zone: petition

A petition before the Delhi High Court has asked for removal of allegedly unauthorised constructions in the green zone area at Sainik Farms, Neb Sarai and Indra Enclave colonies in south Delhi.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the hearing of the case for January 27 as the lawyer for the petitioner could not join the virtual hearing due to connectivity issues.

The petition by Arvind Kumar, who claims to be a social activist, has alleged that the authorities have taken no action against the unauthorised constructions despite several representations to them.

The petition has claimed that illegal construction was going on despite the court orders prohibiting it. It sought directions to the Delhi government, police and South body to remove all unauthorised constructions from the green zone.

