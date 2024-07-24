GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Remove defamatory posts against LS Speaker’s daughter Anjali Birla, HC tells X, Google

Published - July 24, 2024 12:48 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Google and X to take down posts alleging that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali Birla, currently an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams because of her father’s influence.

The court, in an interim order, directed the social media platforms to remove the posts within 24 hours. It also restrained social media users from levelling similar defamatory allegations against Ms. Birla.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing the IRPS officer, contended that though Ms. Birla became an officer in 2021, posts had cropped up on social media in the wake of the ongoing NEET and UPSC exams controversy, accusing her of “misusing her father’s position and office” for her personal benefit.

Ms. Birla said she appeared for the civil services examination in 2019 and was shortlisted in the consolidated reserve list announced in January 2021. Subsequently, she joined Railways as an IRPS in April 2021.

