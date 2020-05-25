Delhi

Remove barricades during no-checking hours: CP

Issue of traffic jams raised by motorists

After the government eased restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown and the city witnessed massive traffic jams on several stretches, the Delhi police ordered the removal of barricades from roads during no-checking hours, said a police officer on Sunday.

The issue of traffic congestion was raised by motorists on social media platforms. Many motorists complained of traffic congestion at ITO, Yamuna Bridge, U.P. and Haryana borders.

Delhi Commissioner of Police, S.N. Shrivistava, directed that the police pickets should not cause artificial congestion. He also emphasised that checking should be done during lean hours. During no-checking hours, barricades should be completely off the roads. Police presence may remain even if there is no checking. He directed to take a re-look into the placement of pickets and checking timings.

Mr. Shrivastava reviewed the health status of policemen infected with the virus. He said that the Joint CPs should share the list of panel of doctors with all concerned so that the services of these doctors may be utilised for briefing and counselling of police staff who required medical advice. He directed to explore the possibility of conducting re-examination and outdoor tests with social distancing for trainee constables so that their training can be completed and their services can be utilised.

He also reviewed the preventive measures being taken by the PCR unit for their staff. He was informed that personal hygiene, social distancing and other precautionary measures are being properly taken care of while deploying the staff on PCR vans and control rooms.

