Remove all links to video disparaging Ramdev: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed social media platforms, including Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Twitter to remove or disable on a global basis links to a video containing defamatory allegations against Ramdev.

The HC was of the opinion that merely ‘geo-blocking’ or disabling access to the defamatory content to viewers from India would not be sufficient as users residing here can access it by other means.

“If geo-blocking alone is permitted in respect of the entire content, there cannot be any dispute that the offending information would still reside in the global platforms of the Ddefendants, and would be accessible from India, not only through VPN and other mechanisms, but also by accessing the international websites of these platforms,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh said.

“Since the unlawful act in case of content uploaded from India is committed from within India, a global injunction shall operate in respect of such content,” the judge said. “In case of uploads which take place from outside India, the unlawful act would be the dissemination of such content in India, and thus in those cases the platforms may resort to geo-blocking,” she added.

Defamatory remarks

Ramdev had approached the HC contending that several defamatory remarks and information including videos, based on a book titled ‘Godman to Tycoon – the Untold Story of Baba Ramdev’ are being disseminated over online platforms.

The HC further said that Ramdev can notify the internet giants if he discovers the offending content in future.