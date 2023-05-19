Remains of slaughtered cow recovered; FIR registered

May 19, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

A probe was launched after after remains of a slaughtered cow was recovered in north-west Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Thursday. Teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Following a tip-off, the police collected the remains from the bushes in the nearby area. It has been sent for post-mortem, an officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

