‘Remain calm and don’t succumb to provocation’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Delhi Police should remain calm despite “provocation” but should also be concerned about protecting people from“miscreants”.

Speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Mr. Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world.

Citing a speech of the country’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1950, Mr. Shah said that despite all the anger and provocation, Delhi Police should remain calm and should also be ready to deal with miscreants with “firm hands” to protect the people. “I believe, on many occasions, Delhi Police has lived up to this advice of Sardar Patel,” he said.

Mr. Shah lauded the police saying that they had helped the government on important occasions. It has helped foil attempts of disturbance.

Constructive criticism

The Minister observed that while constructive criticism of the police force is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000 police personnel laid down their lives while on duty.

The Minister also paid homage to five policemen who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament terror attack, and inspector M.C. Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter against terrorists. The function was also attended by L-Gs of Delhi and Puducherry Anil Baijal and Kiran Bedi respectively, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and top officials from other agencies.

Speaking about police welfare measures, he said that the Union government has sanctioned ₹137 crore for housing. The police department itself is constructing more than 700 residences for its personnel, Mr. Shah said expressing confidence that the issue of residential needs would be successfully solved in the near future.