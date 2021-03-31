Relocated IGNCA likely to be inaugurated on April 19

NEW DELHI

‘Design for secretariat buildings to come up at IGNCA plot being finalised’

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which is being shifted from its present location on Janpath to make way for the construction of new secretariat buildings, is likely to be inaugurated at its new location at the Janpath Hotel on April 19, according to Culture Ministry officials.

The shifting of the IGNCA began on March 8 and would take two months to complete, said IGNCA member secretary Sachidanand Joshi. “We are taking extra care in shifting, looking at the sensitivity of our objects and archives. We hope that IGNCA would be functional by June 1,” he said.

An official of the Culture Ministry said the inauguration ceremony was being planned for April 19 to be attended by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri. Another official added that the “formal ceremony” would be on April 19, but the relocated IGNCA would open to the public later. The Janpath Hotel had been renovated by the Central Public Works Department, which will be constructing the new campus as well.

The IGNCA would function out of the Janpath Hotel temporarily, while its new campus at Jamnagar House is constructed. As a part of the Centre’s redevelopment of the Central Vista, three of the proposed 10 secretariat buildings would be constructed at the current site of the IGNCA after it is demolished.

“Design of the first three buildings of the Central Secretariat, to come up on the plot which presently houses the IGNCA, is being detailed,” the CPWD’s consultant for the Central Vista project, HCP Design, Planning and Management, said in a written response to The Hindu.