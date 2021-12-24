Religious places to be open, says Govt.

New Delhi

24 December 2021 01:19 IST

118 COVID-19 cases, one death in Delhi; active cases stand at 684

The Delhi Government on Thursday clarified in an official order that all religious places are already allowed to be open for visitors and celebrations, within such places, subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 measures and existing rules.

No separate permission is needed for this during Christmas and New Year’s eve, as per the order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Government had said that gatherings continued to be banned in the city, including the ones related to Christmas and New Year.

A total of 118 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,42,633, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government.

A total of 63,313 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.19%.

There was one COVID-19-related death in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,103.

Of the total cases, 14,16,846 people have recovered and there are 684 active cases.

Sixty-four cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the city till now, as per official figures, and 23 of them have been discharged.

After a peak in November last year, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell through December last year, January and most of February. From mid-April people started finding it difficult to find beds in hospitals and the TPR peaked at 36.2% on April 22 and since then, it has stayed below it.

The highest number of daily new cases was reported on April 20, when 28,325 cases were reported.