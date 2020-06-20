Religious leaders to be roped in to help infected

GURUGRAM

20 June 2020 00:04 IST

Patients and their families live in fear

In the wake of instances of depression and people ending their lives due to COVID-19, the district health department is planning to rope in religious leaders to visit isolation centres and hospitals to talk to the inmates infected with the virus to bolster their sagging morale.

Director, Health Services, Veena Singh, said that pujaris, maulvis and other religious leaders could play an important role in allaying the fears of the patients and their families. She said the administration had decided to rope in the religious leaders after many people ended their lives and a few others had fallen into depression after the COVID-19 outbreak in Gurugram.

An executive jumped from his apartment in Sector 37D after his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago. Earlier, a security guard had shot himself in Sushant Lok, suspecting that he was infected. In a similar incident, a man killed himself after his wife had tested positive a few weeks ago.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Director, Health Services, Suvir Saxena, said the religious leaders were sought across the State to create awareness among the devotees visiting the shrines on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He added the leaders had also visited the families of the deceased and counselled them to cope with the loss. “In Ambala, the religious leaders have also been allowed to visit the isolation centres to speak to the patients and help them deal with depression and negative thoughts,” said Mr. Saxena.

Gurugram Deputy Civil Surgeon Vijay Kumar said temples and other religious places in Gurugram are still shut, but mental health department teams had been visiting the patients to counsel them. He added that they also had plans to create awareness on the matter among the masses with the help of RWAs through psychiatrists.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health,011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)