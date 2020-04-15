Religious event: foreign nationals to join probe

More than 2,000 foreign nationals who attended a religious congregation here in March have completed their quarantine period and will be joining the investigation, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

Visa violation

The police officer said that the foreign nationals have tested negative for COVID-19 and the police will record their statement at respective centres where they were quarantined. They will also be adding sections under the Foreigners Act against the foreign nationals for violation of visa norms.

“We will connect with other authorities concerned to accommodate them because a look-out circular has been issued against all of them and no one will be allowed to go out of the country till further orders,” said the officer.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 and all domestic and international flights remain suspended. The centre here where thousands gathered for the congregation last month has turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot not only in Delhi but the entire country.

The Delhi police on Wednesday said they have charged the chief of the centrefor culpable homicide not amounting to murder.