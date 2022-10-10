Religious conversion row | Ex-AAP Minister Rajendra Gautam summoned by Delhi Police

The Hindu Bureau October 10, 2022 23:30 IST

Mr. Gautam, who resigned as Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, was seen as being part of an event where around 10,000 people converted to Buddhism

Rajendra Pal Gautam pictured in his office at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi on February 17, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Delhi Police has issued a notice to former AAP minister Rajendra Gautam to appear for questioning in relation to his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, officers said on Monday. A senior police officer said, “Rajendra Gautam has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with a few other persons. He will be questioned regarding his presence at the event and what happened at the religious conversion event”. Police said that they received a complaint against Mr. Gautam and that he will be called today (Tuesday) for further questioning about the event. “Mr. Gautam is being probed regarding a speech he gave at the event,” the officer said. Mr. Gautam, who resigned as Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, was seen as being part of an event where around 10,000 people converted to Buddhism. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved Gautam’s resignation on Monday.



