‘Religion trumped local issues in campaigns’

With Delhi going to polls on Saturday, many citizens said there was a lot of discussion on religion during campaigning by political parties in the past one month.

While some alleged that local issues got buried, others said religion should be a part of election discourse.

‘Why not discuss religion?’

A 56-year-old businessman from Mayapuri, Ajay Arora, said political parties talked about real issues, development and religion. “India is a democratic, secular country, which means we treat all religions equally. How can we be a secular country without discussing religion? There is nothing wrong in it,” he said.

Another 46-year-old voter, Swapna Nair from Jor Bagh, said political parties talked about developmental issues but not much towards the last few days of the campaigning. “Har baar religion pe aa jata he [every time they talk about religion]. Seeking votes on the basis of religion should end,” she said, adding that the BJP focused on nationalism and national security, which she felt was “important”.

She also said all the three main political parties talked more to the people this election as compared to previous years when they took out more roadshows.

Students from different colleges told The Hindu that there was a lot of talk around religion during the campaigning. Twenty-year-old Swarnim Singh Rokey, a student of DU, said: “I read the manifesto of BJP, AAP and Congress. AAP said they would continue their efforts to bring Jan Lokpal Bill, open 24-hour markets and doorstep delivery, which seemed reliable looking at the party’s work in the past five years.” Many students also appreciated points mentioned in the Congress manifesto like “gender sensitive pedagogy”.

Voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in 13,000 polling booths across the city, said Chief Electoral Officer. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.