Relief under Article 21 superior to PMLA conditions: court while granting bail to Jain

Published - October 20, 2024 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

The relief granted under Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution pertaining to delay in trial and long incarceration is superior to the twin conditions under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said a Delhi court while granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. Mr. Jain was in jail for around two years in a money laundering case whose trial is yet to start.

Article 21 applies irrespective of the nature of the crime, the court said.

Under the twin conditions of the PMLA, the accused has to prove in court that he is prima facie innocent and convince the judge that he would not commit any offence while on bail.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts came down heavily on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the investigating agency in the case, saying it neither had a right nor a duty to contest the incarceration of detainees by citing Section 45 of the PMLA and the “much-cited bogey of economic offence”.

The court said that the arguments advanced by the agency in Mr. Jain’s case “fly in the face” of a clear constitutional mandate and explicit assertions of principles governing bail.

“The constitutional twin conditions must necessarily have a mitigating effect on the rigours of statutory twin conditions under stringent legislations, including PMLA, when liberty is the core value under consideration,” the court said.

It added, “Here, the accused has a fundamental right to liberty whereas the prosecution possesses no right, constitutional or statutory, to plead for continued detention.”

‘Laboured arguments’

Reprimanding the ED for continuously opposing the bail pleas filed by the accused, the court said that the issue at hand was related to “the significance of liberty at the hands of laboured arguments by the ED”.

It said that if ED had the right to oppose the bail, the accused also had a right to seek the same.

“The state and its agencies are expected to be equal votaries of liberty. The meticulous investigation must be balanced by an equally conscientious commitment to fundamental constitutional norms,” the court also said.

