Relief to auto permit holders seeking vehicle replacement

In a major relief to auto permit holders seeking replacement of their 15-year-old vehicles, the State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to scrap old records of ownership which was restricting the issuance of new permits to such drivers.

This decision was taken in view of the problems being faced by auto-rickshaw owners who wanted replacement of their vehicles after completion of 15-year tenure, but could not do so as several other autos were found “illegally” registered in their names in the computer database, said a government official.

No provision till 2012

A proposal for cancellation of old records of all such multiple autos registered in the name of a single permit holder was approved by the STA Board in its meeting on May 29.

As per permit condition of auto-rickshaws dated August 8, 2012, there is a provision that the applicant should not possess any other auto or commercial vehicle.

There was no bar on owning more than one -rickshaw prior to August 8, 2012. The registered owners of the auto provided photocopies of their commercial licences, PSV badge and address proof to the financiers to take loan against their vehicle.

These documents were used “illegitimately” by the financiers to register numerous other autos in the name of one person without his knowledge.

In this situation the genuinely registered owners of the vehicles and permit holders are in serious trouble and cannot legally replace their registered vehicles after completion of the 15 years of purchasing it.

Register an FIR

Now, the permit holder whose name is used in registration of multiple autos will have to register an FIR claiming he does not have any other vehicle besides furnishing an undertaking to the registering authority in this regard.

If the information provided by them is found to be wrong, their permit will be forfeited.

The proposal has also been approved by the Transport minister of Delhi government, added the officer.