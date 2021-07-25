Relief given to only 15-20 families of ‘corona warriors’, says Bidhuri

‘Kejriwal’s U-turn on compensation scheme is shameful’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making a U-turn when it came to compensating the families of ‘Corona Warriors’.

Mr. Bidhuri termed “shameful” that the Chief Minister had allegedly not lived up to his promise of paying every ‘Corona Warrior’ who died in performing his or her duty and had to be reprimanded by the courts to fulfil the promise.

Constable case

Referring to the case of Delhi police constable Amit Kumar, he said Kumar died last year while performing his duty in dealing with the COVID-19 situation and the Chief Minister had tweeted that his family would be paid ₹1 crore compensation.

“However, his family is still to receive the compensation once again highlighting the fact that the Chief Minister and his party are a classic example of lies and deceit. His widow had approached the court after which the court had advised the Chief Minister to live up to his promise and pay the compensation,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“In an earlier case also, the court had asked Mr. Kejriwal to fulfil his promise made during the last year’s lockdown that the Delhi government would pay the rent for people who are not able to pay it due to the prevailing lockdown situation in the Capital but had failed to honour the same,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri said around 500 Corona Warriors have sacrificed their life till date while performing their duties during the pandemic which includes nearly 125 doctors, nurses, safai karamcharis, DTC workers, Delhi Jal Board employees and Delhi police personnel.

‘Betrayal of sacrifice’

But, he alleged, the Delhi government had only paid compensation to around 15-20 families till date which was “a betrayal of their sacrifice”.

“Such a sensitive issue of sacrifice and valour was being used by the Kejriwal government for PR stunts and to gain cheap brownie points. The residents of Delhi expect their Chief Minister to live up to the promises he has made to the people. It will reflect poorly on him and his party if he fails to live up to these promises,” he alleged.