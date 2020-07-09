Relevant topics dropped by CBSE: Sisodia

NEW DELHI

09 July 2020 01:06 IST

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that he supported the CBSE’s decision to reduce the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in secondary and senior secondary grades.

He, however, pointed out that the Board did not explain the process by which the course committee, curriculum committee or the governing body of the CBSE arrived at the decision to remove or include particular topics/chapters.

“I would like to know why topics like Democratic Rights and Food Security in India has been removed. Chapters on democratic politics, federalism, and secularism have been completely removed,” Mr. Sisodia said, adding that text on ‘Understanding Partition’ had also been removed from the Class 12 syllabus.

Advertising

Advertising

“The topics of social science that have been dropped are relevant in contemporary context... it is important that kids learn about it through authentic sources rather than WhatsApp University,” he said.