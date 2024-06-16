 Release water on humanitarian grounds, Delhi govt. to Haryana

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Saturday said the Delhi government has urged Haryana to release additional water into the Munak canal for the Capital on “humanitarian grounds”.

The Minister said she also spoken to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu over the phone for additional water.

“He has assured me of cooperation,” she told reporters, adding that Himachal Pradesh is ready to share its surplus water with Delhi.

Ms. Atishi told reporters that the issue related to the share of the Yamuna water can be discussed after the heatwave abates. The Minister has repeatedly accused the BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing the city’s share of water in the Yamuna river through the Munak canal.

AAP writes to Centre

Meanwhile, AAP’s chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Dilip Pandey, wrote to Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil, seeking his intervention to get more water for Delhi from the neighbouring States. Writing on behalf of party MLAs, he also sought time from Mr. Paatil for a meeting on Sunday while urging him to ensure “inter-State coordination” to address the water crisis.

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the ruling AAP of enacting a “drama” while failing to plug the leakages in the Munak canal and prevent the “theft of water” from it by the “tanker mafia”.

He also defended the BJP-ruled Haryana, saying the Capital is getting its rightful share of water from the neighbouring State.

Mr. Sachdeva said despite the Supreme Court directive to the Delhi government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board for extra water, the ruling party is now enacting a new political drama by approaching Mr. Paatil.

The BJP’s North West Delhi MP, Yogendra Chandolia, visited the Delhi part of the Munak canal at Harevali village in his constituency and alleged that the Delhi government lacks facilities to store water being provided by Haryana.

“It is blaming Haryana to hide its own deficiencies,” he added while seeking clarification from the Delhi Water Minister as to how much water provided by the neighbouring State is being treated and supplied to the public.

Meanwhile, the Congress, AAP’s INDIA bloc partner, staged “matka phod” protests across the city with its workers smashing earthen pots to the ground. The party’s Delhi unit chief, Devender Yadav, accused the AAP government and the BJP-led Union government of “inaction”.

“Many residents have complained of getting dirty water,” he added.