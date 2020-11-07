Release teachers’ pending salaries keeping in mind festival: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia writes to civic body Mayors

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to the Mayors of three BJP-ruled civic bodies and stated that the pending salaries of teachers of schools under its jurisdiction should be released immediately keeping in mind the festive season and the COVID-19 situation.

In the letter, Mr. Sisodia stated that the Delhi government had released ₹960 crore to the three municipal corporations as a grant for education, which it was supposed to pay by December, but chose to pay before.

Despite this release of funds by the Delhi government, Mr. Sisodia said, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations were not paying the salaries of teachers, who were protesting.

‘No due from govt.’

“So it is clear that no amount is due from the Government of Delhi. Any other figure and any other amount that the Mayors are demanding... is fictional and an attempt to divert attention from the seep financial mismanagement and corruption inside the municipal corporations,” he wrote.