‘Release Tablighis who served quarantine period’

The office of the Divisional Commissioner on Saturday ordered government officials concerned to release and make arrangements for the inter-State movement of individuals related to the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin here who had served the requisite quarantine period.

A little over 2,300 such individuals had been rescued from a congregation in south-east Delhi’s Nizamuddin till April 1.

Out of a total of 4,000 people related to the centre, over 1,800 were placed under quarantine and over 500 were admitted to hospitals.

All of them have completed the mandatory quarantine period.

The order

“I am directed to convey that out of total 2,446 COVID-19 suspects related to the centre and others… belonging to various States staying in quarantine facilities, those who have turned negative and can be released… be returned to their respective States… as per prescribe guidelines,” the order stated.

While the District Magistrates concerned were directed to explore the possibility of sending these individuals to their home States in buses, 567 individuals foreign nationals would be handed over to the Delhi Police.