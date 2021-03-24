‘Release outstanding amount to civic bodies’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to release the outstanding amount to the three municipal corporations as per its own revised estimate before March 31, to enable them to pay salaries and pensions of employees.

An HC Bench said there was no justification for the Delhi government to not pay Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) to the corporations.

It listed the matter for reporting compliance of its order on April 5, when a batch of petitions relating to non-payment of salaries of municipal employees was already fixed for hearing.

The court was informed that as per the revised estimate of the Delhi government, the total amount payable to the east civic body, south corporation and north municipality towards BTA is ₹864.8 crore, ₹405.2 crore and ₹764.8 crore respectively in the financial year 2020-21.

Advocate Manu Chaturvedi, representing the east corporation, told the court that the municipality had received ₹501 crore and an amount of ₹363 crore was due. The outstanding amount for the other civic bodies is not known.