Release interim amount to staff of DSGMC-run schools, orders HC

The Delhi High Court has directed its Registry to release “some interim amount” to teaching and non-teaching staff and ex-employees of schools run by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) who had moved the court over non-payment of their dues.

167 petitioners

Justice Rekha Palli ordered the Registry to release some interim amounts to “the 167 petitioners in chart I and II to whom amounts are payable as per the respondents and also to Rajni Naik and Harminder Kaur and the eight writ petitioners in chart No. III”.

The High Court’s order came while hearing a batch of petitions all relating to non-payment of the dues of the employees and ex-employees of the schools run by DSGMC.

Some of the petitions have sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the management for “deliberate non-compliance” of High Court order to pay salary and arrears to the staff.

Other petitioners are seeking directions to the management to release “arrears of salary/gratuity/other terminal benefits in accordance with the recommendations of Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission”.

In October, the court had directed the Directorate of Education (DOE) to determine the dues payable to each of the petitioners after taking into consideration the calculations given by both the DSGMC and the staff. The High Court had asked DoE to work out the dues payable not only as per the recommendations of Sixth Pay Commission but also as per the Seventh Pay Commission by way of a separate tabulation.

Latika Chaudhary, counsel for the DoE, contended that in some of the matters, neither the petitioners nor the management has come forward to assist the Deputy Directorate to finalise the calculations.

Taking note of this, the court asked the petitioners and also the management to approach the Directorate concerned, failing which it will be open for the Directorate to file its calculations on the basis of available record along with an affidavit pointing out non-co-operation by the parties. The court directed that copies of the calculations once finalised would be furnished by DoE to the parties.