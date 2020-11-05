Release funds to DU colleges by Nov. 9, HC tells AAP govt.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to release by November 9, the remaining amount of two quarters to four Delhi University colleges fully funded by it, to enable the institutes to release pending salaries of staffers.

The court gave the direction while observing that Deepavali is round the corner and the government is depriving people of their salaries. The HC also directed the four colleges — Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies — to forthwith release the pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, after receiving funds from the Delhi government.

The court’s direction came while hearing a plea by various teachers seeking direction to the institutions, which are affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the Delhi government, to release their salaries pending for the last four months.

The four colleges stated that Delhi government subsidised them to an extent of 100% and it releases the fund on quarterly basis in four tranches. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the teachers, said the four colleges have not paid salaries to their staffers for the months of June, July and August.

The court will hear the case again on November 11.