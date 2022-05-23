Release funds for salaries of our employees, MCD tells AAP govt.

Statement issued in response to AAP’s charge of delayed salaries

A day after coming into existence, the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) responded to the charge levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of non-payment of salaries to the municipality’s employees.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the Centre had failed to pay salaries to the municipal employees even after the unification of the civic bodies on Sunday.

In response, the MCD issued a statement blaming the issue of salaries on the Delhi government.

“The Delhi Government has to give MCD ₹6000 crore this financial year. Out of this, ₹1500 crore has to be released in the first instalment. The Delhi government has given the approval to release ₹750 crore of the first instalment of ₹1500 crore. However, even this approved fund of ₹750 crore is yet to be received by MCD,” the municipality said in a statement released on Monday.

The statement added, “The funds to be transferred from Delhi Government will greatly help ameliorate the salary situation of its employees.”

The MCD also said that it was working towards clearing the pending salaries of its employees.

Highlighting the issues of the pending salaries, Durgesh Pathak, AAP’s MCD-in-charge, on Monday said doctors, teachers and some office employees of the erstwhile East civic body had not been paid for the past nearly six months. He added that the situation was similar for employees of the North civic body.

Mr. Pathak said that instead of holding free and fair elections, the BJP had reunified the municipal corporations and delayed elections, promising to eradicate all issues ailing the corporations.

“They said that all salaries, pension payments and dues would be cleared, trash would be taken out regularly and Delhi would be cleaner than ever,” Mr. Pathak said. He requested the BJP to release all the pending salaries of the employees.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that on Sunday, when the three civic bodies were merged and the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) came into existence, the newly appointed MCD Commissioner had announced that releasing salary arrears to employees was MCD’s priority. The MCD Commissioner had said that a part of the arrears will be issued.

“The employees of MCD themselves very well know that their salaries are held up as Delhi government has been cutting MCD funds and has till date not released even a penny out of the 2022-23 first quarter fund of MCD,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Earlier on Monday, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj termed BJP’s ‘Pol Khol Abhiyaan’ a resounding failure. While the BJP said that the way the AAP held a press conference about BJP’s campaign showed how badly it had hurt the Delhi government’s image.

Meanwhile, the MCD issued a series of notices announcing the appointment of heads of five departments – Press and Information (P&I), Vigilance, Information Technology (IT) and Education, and a Chief Law Officer. Apart from this, a total of nine additional commissioners were appointed.