Release funds for 12 colleges, DUTA writes to Kejriwal

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the government to release required funds for the 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the government.

In the letter to Mr. Kejriwal, DUTA said the grants released last year for the 12 colleges were insufficient.

“Owing to that, the first quarterly Grants-in-Aid released in April 2021 was just about enough to cover salaries up to May. Some colleges, owing to a greater gap, could not release full salaries for May. Most colleges do not have funds for the salaries of June. Any delay in the release of the second installment of Grants-in-Aid to the 12 colleges will create a crisis for the employees of these colleges,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said in the letter.


