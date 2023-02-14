Relaxation in housing regulations receives MoHUA nod: DDA

February 14, 2023 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has approved its previously proposed relaxations in house regulations, which allows any person having a plot measuring less than 67 square meters in the city to apply for the allotment of newly constructed flats offered by the urban body.

“The main Regulations didn’t allow any person to apply for the allotment of DDA flats, if he/she or family members were having any flat/plot irrespective of its area,” the DDA’s official statement read.