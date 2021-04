Relax norms for opening COVID-19 vaccination centres, taking jab: Kejriwal writes to PM

People registering for Covid-19 vaccine during vaccination drive at one of the centres, in Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

New Delhi

05 April 2021 17:43 IST

The Delhi CM demanded relaxation of norms for opening vaccination centers and removal of age limit for getting inoculated

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking relaxed norms for opening vaccination centres, and asserted that all people here can be vaccinated against the coronavirus within three months if requisite permission is granted.

"The increased transmission of Corona across the country has presented a new concern and challenge. We will have to move the vaccination campaign more rapidly," he said in his letter to the prime minister.

Mr Kejriwal demanded relaxation of norms for opening vaccination centers and removal of age limit for getting inoculated.

Advertising

Advertising

If the rules for opening new centers are simplified and everyone is allowed to get vaccinated, the Delhi government can inoculate all Delhi residents in three months, he claimed.