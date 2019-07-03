‘Relatives were in touch with Gurugram victims before murder’

A day after a former scientist killed his wife and two children before ending his life in Sector 49 here, the police on Tuesday said there seemed no trigger for the brutal murders. They said the man probably carried out the attacks as he was upset.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav, said the police spoke to the neighbours and relatives about any possible argument between the couple, but there was no such instance.

‘Nothing unusual’

Mr. Yadav said the neighbours did not notice anything unusual nor heard any loud noises on Sunday night pointing towards the possibility of any argument between the family members.

“The relatives told us that they were in touch with the family over WhatsApp till around midnight on the night the murders took place. It seems the man attacked his family while they were asleep,” said Mr. Yadav.

He added that the police were examining the call details of the victims and the phones would be sent for forensic examination.

The 55-year-old scientist had allegedly murdered his wife, daughter and teenage son hitting them with a hammer and a sharp-edged weapon in the early hours of Monday. The murders came to light when the domestic help came around 6 a.m., but there was no response to her repeated ringing of the door bell.

The woman and the two children were found dead in the bedroom while the man was found dead in the living room. The woman had the maximum 19 injuries and her throat was slit, while the girl and the boy had eight and 12 injuries each. All the injuries were on the head.

Mr. Yadav said the murders did not seem premeditated since the weapons and the rope used in the commission of crime were available at home.

The scientist had lost his job with a pharmaceutical firm a month ago and was slated to join another firm in Hyderabad later this month.

(Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)