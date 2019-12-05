Relative ‘blamed’ for Ghaziabad deaths held

A day after a businessman, his wife, two children and a business partner were found dead in a high-rise society in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area, one relative has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

The businessman, in a note scribbled on a wall in his flat, had held his brother-in-law responsible for his financial problems, pushing him to take the extreme step. Senior Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad) Sudhir Kumar Singh said the brother-in-law was booked under Section 309 of the IPC. He said the man duped the businessman of around ₹1.5 crore.

“He [brother-in-law] took the money from the businessman to invest in real estate but failed to repay it. He could not hand over the property as well,” the officer said. Some bounced cheques were recovered from the deceased’s flat on Tuesday. “We can say the deceased was under financial distress,” said Mr. Singh. The accused and his mother had been arrested earlier too in the case and were out on bail. The mother is absconding, said the police.

Post-mortem report

The businessman, his wife and business partner received several injuries and died of shock and hemorrhage, according to the post-mortem report released on Wednesday. His two children died of slit injuries caused by a sharp weapon.

The bodies of the businessman’s family have been handed over to his kin, said an officer. The business partner’s body was given to her brothers for the last rites, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)