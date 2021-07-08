Relative arrested for killing wife, son of IAF employee in Palam

NEW DELHI

He was irked as aunt used to ‘taunt’ his family over money

A day after wife and son of an Indian Air Force employee were found murdered at their residence in south-west Delhi’s Palam village, police have arrested their relative in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma (33), a resident of Burari, who allegedly killed his paternal aunt Babita Verma (52) and her son Gaurav Verma (27). The accused was annoyed as his aunt used to allegedly “mentally torture and taunt” his family to return the money she had given for his sister’s marriage.

Police said that on Tuesday evening, a PCR call was received by Krishan Swaroop Sudhir (55), who is employed as accountant in the IAF Palam station, stating that his wife and son have been murdered. When police reached the spot, they found that the two had been killed using dumbbells and almirahs were open.

During investigation, police examined the CCTV footage and saw the accused taking an e-rickshaw to Dashrathpuri metro station where he stopped near a coffee shop. When police tracked down the e-rickshaw driver, he told them that the man had blood on his face and the currency note he gave was torn. So, the driver returned it because of which the accused used e-wallet to pay the driver ₹30.

E-wallet gives clue

When the mobile number was examined, it was found to be in the name of Abhishek Verma. Family members of the victim were asked if they knew this name, after which it was revealed that Abhishek is Babita’s brother’s son.Abhishek was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused was present during post-mortem and has been with the family since the murder to ensure that no one suspects him.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Babita had given ₹50,000 to Abhishek’s family for his sister’s wedding and she used to allegedly “mentally torture and taunt” his family to return the money.

Two days before the incident, the accused had come to the victim’s residence and an argument ensued. Therefore, on Tuesday, Abhishek had allegedly come with a plan to kill his aunt but ended up killing the cousin as well because he had witnessed the murder.

Police said Abhishek had come on his two-wheeler, which he parked at Dashrathpuri metro station, and took an e-rickshaw to the house. He was also carrying an extra pair of clothes to change after the incident. After killing the two, Abhishek allegedly opened the almirah to mislead police and make it look like a robbery, police said.