Rekha Gupta is BJP’s Delhi Mayor candidate

The party also named Kamal Bagdi, a councillor from Ram Nagar ward, for the Deputy Mayor’s post at the MCD

December 27, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP named Rekha Gupta, who is elected from Shalimar Bagh ward for the mayoral post, on December 27. Twitter/@gupta_rekha

The Delhi BJP named Rekha Gupta, a councillor from Shalimar Bagh B ward, as the party’s candidate for the Mayor’s post on December 27.

The party also named Kamal Bagdi, a councillor from Ram Nagar ward, for the Deputy Mayor’s post at the MCD.

The party has also fielded three councillors — Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajender Singh Daral, and Pankaj Luthra — as candidates for standing committee membership.

Tuesday is the last date to file nominations, while the elections for the various posts of MCD will be held during its first meeting on January 6, 2023.

