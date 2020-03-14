Rejection of mercy plea: Nirbhaya convict moves High Court

One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, moved the Delhi High Court on Friday claiming that there were “procedural lapses” and “constitutional irregularities” in the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Advocate A.P. Singh, representing Sharma, said the matter had been filed in the High Court registry.
The petition claims that the recommendation sent to the President to reject the mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.
The mercy plea of the convict was rejected by the President on February 1.
The plea claims that when the mercy plea was moved, the model code of conduct was in force and Mr. Jain was only an MLA candidate then as polls had been announced and therefore, he could not have exercised the power of Home Minister.
