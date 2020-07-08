Reinstate ECA quota, artists write to Kovind

New Delhi

08 July 2020 01:01 IST

They suggest trials could be held online

Artists, Members of Parliament and lawyers among other concerned citizens have written petitions to the President and Vice-President, appealing for the reinstatement of extracurricular activities quota in Delhi University’s admission, scrapped this year.

Classical dancers Biriju Maharaj, Ranjana Gauhar, Sonal Mansingh, Shovana Narayan, Raja Reddy as well as advocate K.T.S Tulsi wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkiah Naidu in separate letters till last week.

“We write to you on behalf of the large community of artistes...,” wrote Kathak Guru Shovana Naryan, appealing to them to reconsider the decision to scrap the ECA quota. “If after years of ‘sadhana’ one cannot even distinguish oneself as the upholder of India’s ancient traditions, as one enters into college, why then would anyone want to put in so many years of sweat and hard work, that the arts demand,” she asked.

Raja Radha Reddy in a letter to the V-P suggested ECA trials could be held online, that videos of students graduation performances could be sent or trials could be conducted maintaining social distancing.