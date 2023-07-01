Reinstate disability-related questions in family health survey, Delhi child rights body urges Centre

July 01, 2023 03:39 am | Updated June 30, 2023 11:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Friday wrote to the Union Health Secretary expressing serious concerns over the omission of disability-related questions from the National Family Health Survey-6, questionnaires for which were made public recently. The child rights body requested that the omissions be reconsidered and that the questions be reinstated.

DCPCR chief Anurag Kundu, in the letter to the Health Secretary, said the commission had gone through the questionnaire for the NFHS-6 and observed a significant omission of questions related to disabilities, which were earlier part of the NFHS-5 questionnaire.

“The commission feels compelled to highlight the potential implications of this omission. People with disabilities in India experience an average loss of 10-17 years in life expectancy and closing this gap for this vulnerable population requires access to comprehensive health data such as that on access to education, water and health services,” Mr. Kundu said in the letter.

The DCPCR chief said such omissions hamper the ability of State governments, district administrations, and commissions like National/State Commissioner for Disabilities and National/State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights, monitoring bodies such as the DCPCR. “Their capacity to design, implement, monitor and review the targeted interventions to address the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and their families will now be compromised,” the letter said.

Key reasons

The DCPCR further said that it understood the key reasons for dropping the questions and recognised the concerns around capturing inaccurate data on disability or undercounting of disabled population and that this was an “important concern”. However, the child rights body in Delhi added that this must instead be addressed by consulting disability experts and disabled people while the survey is being designed, extensively training and sensitising surveyors on disability (as on 2011 Census) and at least including all categories of disability that are covered in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (as in 2018 NSS).

The commission added that previous NFHS surveys are able to successfully collect data on technical medical topics such as immunisations as well as on sensitive matters such as caste and domestic violence and hence “requisite strategies may be adopted to ensure collection of accurate data on disability as well”.

“Furthermore, I urge the Ministry to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including disability rights organisations, experts, and advocates, to ensure the formulation of correct questions for the survey that gathers the existing services, diverse needs and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities,” Mr. Kundu said.

